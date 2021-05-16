Bill Gates makes first appearance since split from Melinda Gates, spends 'quality time' with daughter Jennifer

Microsoft founder Bill Gates was seen for the first time since announcing his divorce from his wife Melinda Gates. The photo of Bill was shared by his daughter Jennifer Gates as the father-daughter duo spent some quality time together.

"Nothing better than quality time with family members," Jennifer captioned a photo alongside Bill, who was dressed in a blue polo and khaki shorts and sneakers. The father-daughter duo seemed to be hanging out at home and a cute dog is seen just in front of them in the photo.

Bill seemed happy posing alongside his daughter, who has been excited posting about her upcoming marriage to fiance Nayal Nassar, an Egyptian equestrian jumper. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates had sent shockwaves when they announced their split a few weeks back, after 27 years of being together.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple announced in a joint statement on May 3. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."