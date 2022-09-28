Bangladesh cricketer Liton Das faces social media wrath for posting Goddess Durga's photo, asked to 'convert to Islam'

Bangladeshi cricketer Liton Das - File Photo

It is not uncommon for cricketers to face criticism over performance on the field, but in Bangladeshi cricketer Liton Das’ case, the reason behind the wrath faced by him is quite unusual.

The Hindu cricketer from the neighbouring country recently shared on social media a picture of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Mahalaya.

In a Facebook post, Liton Das wrote - “Subho Mahalaya! Mother Durga is arriving.”

Soon after, several hardliners descended on the cricketer’s timeline, abusing him for celebrating Hindu festivals while living in Bangladesh.

The haters lashed out at Das for worshipping Goddess Dura’s idol and even mocked the Hindu god as an ‘object made of clay’.

Some even went on to ask the cricketer to convert to Islam. “Let Allah provide guidance to everyone, and give them the wisdom to find the right path (Islam),” a user commented on Liton Das’ Facebook post.

The cricketer recently faced trolling on Krishna Janmashtami and even received death threats. Back then, a video of a child also went viral viral, in which he was telling the names of his favourite Bangladeshi cricketers.

The child described Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed and Shariful as his favorite cricketers. However, when the child was asked about Soumya Sarkar, he said that he does not like him nor does he want to meet him, because he is a Hindu.