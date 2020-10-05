Armenia Azerbaijan War: Shelling intensifies, both sides not ready to listen

In this war, dozens of ordinary citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh have been killed, and many people have been injured. The human rights organization of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Artak Begalerian, has called on all countries of the world to intervene to stop this war. The organization has released a video claiming that Azerbaijan's army has launched an attack on the capital's residential areas.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said that the Armenian army has carried out the blasts in their more than 3 lakh population city of Ganja. Many buildings are seen destroyed in the video footage. Both countries are accusing each other of targeting ordinary people in the fight. Azerbaijan's partner country Turkey has also accused Armenia that it is targeting common people in Ganja. Turkey has reiterated its support for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan says that the Armenian army has carried out rocket attacks.

Azerbaijan President's ChallengeIn his address to the nation, Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, has given some conditions to stop the fight, but it is almost impossible for Armenia to accept them. He has said that "Armenia will have to leave their land, not just say it but show it and first tell a timetable to completely leave the area." "At the same time, they respect the integrity of Azerbaijan and apologize to the people of Azerbaijan and say that this area is not of Armenia." He said, "Azerbaijan will not allow anyone to conquer Nagorno-Karabakh. This is the land of Azerbaijan. We will return. My final condition is that Armenia's army should leave the occupied territory."

Speaking in the country's capital, Baku, the president's aide Hikmat Hazyev also said that Armenia's army had attacked many Azerbaijan cities. Azerbaijan alleges that 20 ordinary civilians have died in Ganja with missiles from the Armenian army. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has claimed that the army has withdrawn one city and nine villages in the Zabariel district. These areas are situated to the south of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Simultaneously, Armenia has rejected the claim that his army has not attacked any residential area. At the same time, some people say that the Armenian army attacked the military base located on Ganja, but the attack was stopped so that ordinary citizens were not harmed. The organization says it is the most destructive war since 1994.

What did Armenia say on Azerbaijan's allegations?

Armenia has denied all the allegations of Azerbaijan. Armenian Defence Ministry official Artisan Hovhanisyan told the news agency Reuters, "It is wrong and baseless news that Armenia attacked Azerbaijan bases." Both sides of Armenia and Azerbaijan are not listening to anyone on the ceasefire, and this battle has become more severe for the last few days. Both sides are claiming their victory.

Russia, the USA, and France are trying to mediate but no political solution has been reached. These countries have urged stopping the fight immediately. Armenia says that it is ready to talk to the intermediary countries, but Azerbaijan is adamant that the Armenian army first retreat entirely from the area. Russia has deep ties with Armenia. Russia's Foreign Ministry has reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US counterpart Zohrab Manatskanian discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh through a telephone conversation on Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry said that Russia had expressed concern about the increasing number of deaths of ordinary people. At least 200 people have lost their lives in this fight which started a week ago.

Significantly, the President of Azerbaijan said that his forces had captured a city and several villages. In contrast, the Armenian authorities said that his forces had inflicted heavy losses on the opposing side. The conflict between the two countries began on 27 September in the region, which falls under Azerbaijan but is controlled by local Armenian security forces.