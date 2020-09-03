After 5 months, China to allow international flights into Beijing from 8 countries

Headlines

Meet highest paid employee of Reliance, relative of Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Jammu-Kashmir: Day 2 of intense encounter in Rajouri, heavy firing as police corners terrorist group

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

This superstar's career got ruined due to one B-grade film, never got married, can you recognize this actress?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Meet highest paid employee of Reliance, relative of Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

8 most populated countries in the world

Deadly Beauties: 10 Most poisonous snakes in India

Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: Mind-boggling Instagram fees charged by Indian celebs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

Disha Patani admits Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend, fans react: Watch

Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart, underwent surgery in her third month

HomeWorld

World

After 5 months, China to allow international flights into Beijing from 8 countries

It is to be noted that Beijing-bound international flights were diverted to other Chinese cities where passengers are screened for the coronavirus before being allowed to travel to Beijing since March.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 08:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a period of five months, China is all set to resume international domestic flights to Beijing from several countries that have low cases of deadly COVID-29, Chinese aviation authorities said on Wednesday.

The countries from which the passengers could travel to Beijing are Thailand, Cambodia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, and Canada, all having relatively low rates of deadly COVID-19 virus.

"Starting September 3, international passenger flights to Beijing, which previously had their entry points diverted, will gradually resume," said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in a statement.

The travellers landing at Beijing airport will have to undergo centralised quarantine on arrival for 14 days, and have to take two Covid-19 tests, Beijing city official told reporters.

However, Beijing has said that a "circuit breaker" has been put in place which will shut down flight operations with countries if imported cases rose over three.

The Chinese authorities has said that the easing begins "as epidemic prevention and control becomes normalised".

It is to be noted that Beijing-bound international flights were diverted to other Chinese cities where passengers are screened for the coronavirus before being allowed to travel to Beijing since March 2020.

The CAAC said 511 international flights had undergone diversion.

Normalcy has returned to China as the country reported eight COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

China is said to be the origin country of the virus, with scientists saying that it might have emerged from the Wuhan wet market.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttarakhand flash flood: 4 drown, 15 people go missing on way to Kedarnath

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'laughing, crying, clapping, whistling' while watching RRKPK

Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'weird, deflated face' in photo with Virat Kohli, fans call it creepy

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE