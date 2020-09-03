After 5 months, China to allow international flights into Beijing from 8 countries

It is to be noted that Beijing-bound international flights were diverted to other Chinese cities where passengers are screened for the coronavirus before being allowed to travel to Beijing since March.

After a period of five months, China is all set to resume international domestic flights to Beijing from several countries that have low cases of deadly COVID-29, Chinese aviation authorities said on Wednesday.

The countries from which the passengers could travel to Beijing are Thailand, Cambodia, Pakistan, Greece, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, and Canada, all having relatively low rates of deadly COVID-19 virus.

"Starting September 3, international passenger flights to Beijing, which previously had their entry points diverted, will gradually resume," said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in a statement.

The travellers landing at Beijing airport will have to undergo centralised quarantine on arrival for 14 days, and have to take two Covid-19 tests, Beijing city official told reporters.

However, Beijing has said that a "circuit breaker" has been put in place which will shut down flight operations with countries if imported cases rose over three.

The Chinese authorities has said that the easing begins "as epidemic prevention and control becomes normalised".

It is to be noted that Beijing-bound international flights were diverted to other Chinese cities where passengers are screened for the coronavirus before being allowed to travel to Beijing since March 2020.

The CAAC said 511 international flights had undergone diversion.

Normalcy has returned to China as the country reported eight COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

China is said to be the origin country of the virus, with scientists saying that it might have emerged from the Wuhan wet market.