'A symbol of renewed white identity': What Christchurch mosque shooter wrote about Trump in his manifesto

The 28-year old Australian citizen, accused of killing at least 49 people at two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand, had praised President Trump "as a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose," according to media reports.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who published a more than 70-page manifesto on the internet, before going on a rampage, wrote about Trump: “As a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose? Sure. As a policy maker and leader? Dear god no.”

Trump is often accused by his opponents of pandering to racists and white nationalists in his country.

In his manifesto, the alleged killer claimed that white people were being overwhelmed and displaced by foreign cultures. The document WAS filled with racist conspiracy theories, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim views.

When asked by reporters if he had seen the manifesto, Trump said he had not.

He also said that he did not think the killing of 49 Muslims in New Zealand mosques shows that white nationalism is a growing problem in the world.

“I don't really think so. I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems,” he told reporters at Oval Office in the White House.

"If you look at what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s the case. I don’t know enough about it yet," he added.

Earlier, Trump said he spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and offered assistance to the country in the wake of the terror attack.

"Just spoke with Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, regarding the horrific events that have taken place over the past 24 hours. I informed the Prime Minister that we stand in solidarity with New Zealand - and that any assistance the USA can give, we stand by ready to help. We love you New Zealand!" he wrote on Twitter.

The attacks on the two Christchurch mosques left at least 49 people dead. The gunman identified as an Australian white nationalist livestreamed the assault on social media platforms and published a manifesto online. He appeared before a Christchurch court on Saturday on murder charges connected with the attacks.

The accused is an Australian-born citizen and is a resident of Dunedin, situated around 360 km south of Christchurch.

According to the police, 41 people were killed at Al Noor mosque and seven at Linwood mosque while one injured died in a hospital.

