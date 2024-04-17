Twitter
Watch viral video: Deserts around Saudi Arabia's Mecca and Medina are turning green due to…

This massive transformation, which is very obvious in the western parts, is due to an infusion of extra water from rainfall, which has fueled the dry soil and stimulated the growth of rich flora.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 05:51 PM IST

Due to recent heavy rains, a part of Saudi Arabia’s massive desert terrain between the holy cities of Mecca and Medina has witnessed a shocking transformation. A vast supply of water has fueled the once dry and isolated countryside, causing it to bloom in amazing shades of green.

This massive transformation, which is very obvious in the western parts, is due to an infusion of extra water from rainfall, which has fueled the dry soil and stimulated the growth of rich flora.

“After heavy rains, parts of Saudi Arabia’s desert near Mecca and Medina have turned green. This transformation, particularly in the West, is due to excess water, leading to the growth of grass and plants. Photos show camels grazing on fresh grass, and once arid areas are now vibrant with colour. This unusual sight has also been visible from NASA satellites,” states a post on Instagram.

The post on social media also elaborated on how attention from outside of Earth has been brought to the desert’s massive shift. The caption stated that NASA satellites had also been able to confirm the strange sight. Photos taken after the rains showcase camels munching on new grass, a sight that is unusual in deserts. The landscape of the desert is now embedded with green spots that are in contrast to the yellow dunes.

One user expressed, “How exciting! Love all the extra rain.” Another person quoted a verse from the bible and said, “Wow, the Bible has prophesied this event. Indeed God knows the beginning and the end. Water will gush forth in the wilderness and streams in the desert. The burning sand will become a pool, the thirsty ground bubbling springs. Isaiah 35:6-7 NIV.”

 
