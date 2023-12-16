Watch: Man makes ‘Met Gala-worthy gown’ using condoms, viral video

Fashion designer Gunnar Deatherage has teamed up with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to create a dress made entirely of expired condoms.

In a unique collaboration, fashion designer Gunnar Deatherage has partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to create a striking dress made entirely of expired condoms. The unconventional project aims to shed light on sexual health issues and has captured the attention of audiences worldwide.

Deatherage, known for his innovative designs, documented the creation of the eye-catching gown in a video shared on YouTube. The 'Met Gala-worthy gown,' as he calls it, was crafted with expired condoms, emphasizing the importance of safe sex and regular check-ups for sexually transmitted infections.

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread acclaim for Deatherage's artistic skill and his dedication to promoting sexual health awareness. Viewers expressed their astonishment at the transformation of condoms into a high-fashion statement.

One YouTube user commented, "The moment you spray painted them, they didn't look like condoms anymore." Others chimed in with admiration for Deatherage's talent, with one saying, "How are people so talented?" and another praising, "You are so talented."

The overwhelming response extended beyond admiration for artistic prowess, as viewers recognized the broader impact of the project. A supportive comment read, "Wow!! What an amazing way to repurpose expired condoms, create a gorgeous piece of art, and help raise much-needed awareness about HIV/AIDS/sexual health! Absolutely incredible!"