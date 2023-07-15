Headlines

Watch: Elderly man's enthusiastic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' leaves netizens beaming with joy

Recently, a delightful clip surfaced on Instagram, showcasing an elderly gentleman joyfully dancing to the upbeat Hindi song "Koi Ladki Hai."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Are you an avid user of social media? If you are, then you're likely familiar with those captivating viral videos that have the remarkable ability to instantly uplift one's spirits and bring a wide grin to their face. They're the kind of videos that you find yourself watching over and over again, unable to resist their infectious charm. Recently, a delightful clip surfaced on Instagram, showcasing an elderly gentleman joyfully dancing to the upbeat Hindi song "Koi Ladki Hai."

The video was shared by Instagram user Vijay Kharote, who captured the heartwarming performance of the elderly man in the presence of his friends. What truly sets this video apart is not just the skillful dance moves exhibited by the gentleman, but also the sheer exuberance and genuine happiness that radiates from him throughout the entire performance. It's a truly heartening sight to behold.

Undoubtedly, this video has left countless viewers with beaming smiles and warm hearts. Taking to the comments section, many expressed their shared feelings of joy and appreciation. Users eagerly poured out their reactions, reflecting the impact this delightful clip had on them.

One Instagram user couldn't contain their excitement and exclaimed, "I was completely captivated! What an absolute delight!" Another user was in awe and commented, "This video is pure epicness! It made my day." Echoing the sentiments of many, a third person joined in, saying, "Your dance was absolutely phenomenal. It brought me so much happiness." And a fourth individual, deeply moved by the elderly man's performance, wrote, "May God bless you, dear uncle. Your dance radiates so much positivity and warmth."

