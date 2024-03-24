Watch: 2 women 'play' Holi inside Delhi Metro in viral video, DMRC reacts

An alarming video of two women celebrating Holi inside a Delhi Metro coach has sparked widespread criticism online.

In a video that has sparked widespread outrage on social media, two women were captured celebrating the festival of Holi inside a Delhi Metro coach. The footage, which quickly went viral, depicted the women applying colorful powders to each other's faces while inside the train, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

The incident, which took place amid a Hindi film song playing in the background, garnered significant attention online, with many expressing their disapproval of such behavior within the confines of public transportation. Several individuals took to social media platforms to voice their concerns, calling for swift action from the authorities.

We need a law against this asap pic.twitter.com/3qH1aom1Ml — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) March 23, 2024

"We need a law against this asap," remarked one user named Madhur Singh, echoing the sentiments of many who viewed the video. In the clip, the two women, adorned in traditional Indian attire, can be seen engaging in the festive ritual while fellow passengers observe the scene.

However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has cast doubt on the authenticity of the viral video. In a statement released on Saturday, the DMRC raised questions regarding the veracity of the footage, suggesting the possibility of deep fake technology being employed in its creation.

"Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content," the DMRC stated, as reported by PTI.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the video's origin, the DMRC condemned the behavior depicted in the footage and urged passengers to refrain from engaging in activities that could inconvenience fellow commuters.

"DMRC is absolutely not in favor of such reels being made on its premises," the statement emphasized.

The video, which drew widespread criticism on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter), prompted calls for legislative action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"We need a law against this asap," reiterated one user, while another expressed embarrassment at the spectacle captured in the footage, remarking, "Imagine the people in the background."

Amid the controversy, some users proposed alternative measures, suggesting punitive fines for individuals involved in such acts. "No law required. Just a charge of 1 lakh per 15 seconds would suffice," one user proposed.