Video of luxurious closet gift from Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani for Isha Ambani's twins goes viral, watch

Isha Ambani's parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have gifted a ultra-luxurious five-foot closet for Krishna and Aadiya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Isha Ambani's twins Krishna And Aadiya got luxurious custom closet

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's only daughter Isha Ambani is the proud mother of twins, Krishna and Aadiya. Isha Ambani and her husband business tycoon Anand Piramal welcome their twins in November 2022. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are blessed with a son Krishna and a daughter Aadiya. Now, Isha Ambani’s parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have gifted a ultra-luxurious five-foot closet for Krishna and Aadiya.

The customised closet gifted by Ambanis to the twins of Isha Ambani is very attractive and beautiful. The video of the closet has surfaced on the social media and it has now gone viral. Watch the video below.

The closet is yellow in colour and has wallpaper with hot-air balloons. There are clouds too. "Adventures of Aadiya And Krishna" is written on top of the door of the customized closet.

The closet has stuffed teddy bears and artificial flowers of very attractive colours. The closet has several other things, including a globe, two passports, and a teddy bear inside a a glass case. There are two customised boxes with 'Aadiya Shakti' and 'Krishna' written on it.

Krishna and Aadiya’s grandparents have built two nurseries at their Karuna Sindhu and Antilia residences. The furniture for the nurseries will be from well-known fashion brands like Loro Piana, Hermes, and Dior.

