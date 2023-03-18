Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Afreen Afreen breaks the internet, watch

Girl dances on Afreen Afreen

Viral video: Social media is a platform where things get instant attention of a lot of people within a short span of time. The dance videos of social media influencers and girls often go viral on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Now, a video of a young girl showing her hot and sexy belly dance moves has gone viral on the social media. In the viral video, the pretty girl can be seen dancing to superhit song ‘Afreen Afreen.’ The song was originally sung by legendary Pakistani singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It was later recreated by his nephew Rateh Fateh Ali Khan during a concert for Coke Studio. The girl’s sensuous dance moves are superb to say the least. The girl in the viral video is wearing a black belly dancing outfit and she is appearing super glamorous. Netizens are stunned by her tempting appearance.

Watch the viral video here:

The video is shared on YouTube by Deepali Vashistha and it is getting a lot of views on YouTube. The video has received 177K views so far.

Few days ago, a dance video shared by a girl named Sneha Bakli has gone viral on Instagram. In the viral video shared on Instagram, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on superhit Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’.

The girl is wearing a sports bra and black hot pants. Her dance moves show that she is a trained dancer.