Viral Video: Desi girl’s sizzling belly dance on ‘Mahiya Mahiya’ stuns netizens, watch

In the video, the girl can be seen showcasing her sizzling danced moves on popular Bollywood song “Mahiya Mahiya”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Desi girl's belly dance stuns netizens

Dance is regarded by many as one of the most entertaining art form and belly dancing, which first originated in the Middle East and North Africa, has now become very popular across the globe.

These days videos of girls doing belly dancing at social gatherings and cultural events are very common on social media. Now, a video of a girl showing her hot and sexy belly dancing skills has gone viral on the social media. In the video, the girl can be seen grooving to the popular Bollywood song “Mahiya Mahiya”.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was uploaded on YouTube by the iojasviverma channel and it has received over 3.3k likes and 873k views so far.

The energetic moves of the girl are the reason behind this video getting viral on social media. Netizens are hailing the girl for her superb dance performance and are expressing their love for her dance moves in the comment section of the video.

