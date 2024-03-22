Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Toddler and his grandpa's 's adorable dance to Justin Timberlake song melts internet

A viral video on social media shows a grandfather and his grandson dancing joyfully to NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye'.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 06:41 AM IST

A heartwarming video capturing a special moment between a grandfather and his grandson has taken social media by storm. Shared on Instagram by Good News Movement, the video features the duo grooving to the iconic NSYNC hit 'Bye Bye Bye', captivating viewers with their infectious joy.

In the footage, the grandfather is initially engrossed in his work, seated at his computer. However, as the familiar beats of NSYNC fill the room, his demeanor transforms. Unable to resist the allure of the nostalgic tune, he joins in with a smile, showcasing his love for the classic boy band.

His grandson, clearly inheriting a taste for good music, enthusiastically dances along to the rhythm, adding to the charm of the moment. Despite being confined to his chair, the grandfather doesn't miss a beat, swaying and moving in sync with the music, creating a heartwarming scene of connection and happiness.

Accompanied by the caption "Protect grandpa at all costs. In sync with his grandson in the basement," the video quickly gained traction on social media, even catching the attention of NSYNC's own Justin Timberlake, who was tagged in the post.

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for the duo. "You just know he had to have that song on repeat for his own children and, naturally, he hasn’t kept up with pop music since," remarked one user, highlighting the timeless appeal of the hit song. Another user praised the grandson's taste in music, commenting, "This baby obviously has exquisite taste in music."

