Viral video: Teacher’s dance with her students to ‘Dum Dum’ impresses internet, watch

In a delightful departure from the usual serious demeanor associated with teachers, a recent video of a saree-clad educator dancing to the tunes of "Dum Dum" from the movie Band Baaja Baaraat alongside her students has taken the internet by storm. The video, posted on her Instagram by account named @nimy.26 a month ago, has garnered an impressive 60,000 likes.

The footage begins with the teacher and her students gathered in a room, with the teacher elegantly draped in a saree while her students don their school uniforms. The heartwarming display unfolds as the teacher and students dance in perfect synchronization, radiating joy and smiles throughout the performance.

The viral video has captured the hearts of netizens who showered it with love and admiration. Comments poured in, praising the teacher's ability to blend beauty with brains. One user expressed, "A perfect example of beauty with brains. Great going... We teachers need to be entertainers also at times to keep our students enthusiastic." Another commenter, identifying as a physics teacher, humorously added, "One like from me physics teacher." The general sentiment among viewers was overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the video as "cute" and expressing a desire to have such an energetic teacher.

The comments section was flooded with heart emoticons as viewers celebrated the teacher's unconventional yet heartwarming approach to education. However, not everyone was in favor of such actions within a school setting, with some netizens suggesting that such behavior should not be encouraged in an educational environment.