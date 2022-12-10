School teacher stunning dance moves to Bolo Ta Ra Ra song impresses internet, viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: There is no shortage of talent in our country, and that is a fact. People have begun to emerge from their cocoons and flaunt their skills on social media. While you may have seen a plethora of videos of people dancing to various Bollywood tracks, we have a clip that will delight you to say the least. It features a school teacher grooving to Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra with students, and you should definitely not miss out on it. The teacher in the clip is identified as Anushka Chaudhary and the video is shared on her official Instagram account.

In the now-viral video, Anushka is seen shaking a leg with gusto to the Daler Mehndi's famous track Bolo Ta Ra Rah. She can be seen grooving with her students in the classroom. Her moves were totally incredible and it is safe to say that her energy levels and performance will leave you in disbelief. "Annual function preparations" reads the video caption.

Since being shared on December 6, the video has raked up more than 291,000 views. The post has also gathered countless compliments from netizens.

"You made me happy and alive!!! All at the same time!!! What a dance God bless you kids and maaam," posted an individual. "Wow! It's treat for the eyes, what a beautiful" commented another. "Stunning moves. Just perfect. Keep it up maam, lots of love," shared a third. "OMG wowwwwwww, loved your performance" expressed a fourth.