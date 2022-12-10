Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

School teacher stunning dance moves to Bolo Ta Ra Ra song impresses internet, viral video

It features a school teacher grooving to Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra with students, and you should definitely not miss out on it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

School teacher stunning dance moves to Bolo Ta Ra Ra song impresses internet, viral video
Screengrab

New Delhi: There is no shortage of talent in our country, and that is a fact. People have begun to emerge from their cocoons and flaunt their skills on social media. While you may have seen a plethora of videos of people dancing to various Bollywood tracks, we have a clip that will delight you to say the least. It features a school teacher grooving to  Daler Mehndi's Bolo Ta Ra Ra with students, and you should definitely not miss out on it. The teacher in the clip is identified as Anushka Chaudhary and the video is shared on her official Instagram account. 

In the now-viral video, Anushka is seen shaking a leg with gusto to the Daler Mehndi's famous track Bolo Ta Ra Rah. She can be seen grooving with her students in the classroom. Her moves were totally incredible and it is safe to say that her energy levels and performance will leave you in disbelief.  "Annual function preparations" reads the video caption. 

Since being shared on December 6, the video has raked up more than 291,000 views. The post has also gathered countless compliments from netizens.

"You made me happy and alive!!! All at the same time!!!  What a dance God bless you kids and maaam," posted an individual. "Wow! It's treat for the eyes, what a beautiful" commented another. "Stunning moves. Just perfect. Keep it up maam, lots of love," shared a third. "OMG wowwwwwww, loved your performance" expressed a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.