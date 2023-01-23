VIRAL video: School girls in Pakistan's Lahore thrash, torture, abuse classmate; Watch

Lahore school girls hitting a girl student

A video of a group of Pakistani school girls torturing, beating and abusing another girl has gone viral on the internet. According to Dawn, the father of the victim has filed an FIR against the girl and he mentioned in the FIR that the 'prime suspect is a drug addict and that she tortured his daughter for refusing to take drugs that she offered'.

The video, which has left everyone shocked in Pakistan, happens to be from one of Lahore's prestigious schools, American International School.

In the video, the victim can be seen lying on the ground with two girls pinning her down and pulling her hair.

According to the FIR, one of the accused 'is a boxer who hit the victim in her face while another kicked her, causing injuries to her face'. The victim’s father also said that the girls also snatched a gold chain from the victim. Lahore police has started a probe in this matter.

Meanwhile, the girls who are accused of attacking the victim approached a local court in Lahore for pre-arrest bail and they have been granted the same.

The video was shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Maheen Faisal. "Absolutely disgusted by this. Scenes from Scarsdale American International School in defence Lahore, where students allegedly assaulted a fellow student for refusing to drink. This is unacceptable, I hope some serious action was taken against the girls," read a tweet by Maheen Faisal.