Viral video: Rohit Sharma's hilarious imitation of Shreyas Iyer's century celebration sparks laughter

Viral video: Rohit Sharma's hilarious imitation of Shreyas Iyer's century celebration sparks laughter

Is rain a concern? Know weather conditions for AUS vs SA World Cup semi-final

Chhath Puja 2023: What do the 4 days signify? Know sunset, sunrise time from November 17-20th

'Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed': Chinese President Xi Jinping tells US counterpart Biden

Viral video: Rohit Sharma's hilarious imitation of Shreyas Iyer's century celebration sparks laughter

In a joyous display at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Indian captain Rohit Sharma playfully mimicked Shreyas Iyer's century celebration after witnessing Virat Kohli's 50th ODI ton and Iyer's second hundred in the World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

In a jubilant spectacle at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, reveled in the accomplishments of Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century and Shreyas Iyer's stellar second hundred in the ongoing World Cup 2023. The clash against New Zealand in the semifinal unfolded with an extra dose of camaraderie as Rohit, seemingly caught in the infectious joy, playfully imitated Iyer's iconic century celebration from the heart of the dressing room. The infectious laughter of teammates Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav echoed the spirit of unity and camaraderie within the Indian squad.

The amusing incident transpired in the 48th over when Iyer, displaying masterful cricketing prowess, clinched his century with a precisely timed single against the bowling of Tim Southee. Impressively, Iyer's century, achieved in just 67 balls, not only secured the title of the fastest hundred in a World Cup semifinal but also positioned itself as the third fastest century by an Indian player, trailing only behind the records set by KL Rahul and the skipper himself, Rohit.

Basking in the glory of back-to-back centuries, Shreyas Iyer found himself enveloped in a standing ovation from the exuberant home crowd. Hailing from Mumbai, the 28-year-old cricketer experienced a special resonance with the fans, who showered him with a reception befitting a hometown hero. In a delightful and spontaneous gesture, Rohit Sharma decided to extend the celebration beyond the field by mimicking Iyer's century ritual. The playful rendition, witnessed by Kuldeep, Shubman, and Suryakumar Yadav, further solidified the bonds of friendship and camaraderie among the players.

India's triumph over New Zealand in the semifinal not only showcased their dominance on the cricketing stage but also marked a historic moment. The Men in Blue secured a spot in the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time in their history, a significant achievement and the first since their victorious campaign in 2011. The victory against the formidable New Zealand team not only underscores India's cricketing prowess but sets the stage for a thrilling and highly anticipated final showdown in the World Cup. 

