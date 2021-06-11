Viral video: Old man applies sanitiser all over his body like lotion, netizens react funnily

A video is going viral on social media where an old man is seen applying sanitiser all over his body not just once but twice. Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke, sanitisers have become an essential part in our fight against the deadly virus along with masks, social distancing, and vaccination.

While hand sanitisers are meant to be applied on hands, this elderly man decided to rub it all over his hands, arms, face, hair, legs, and feet just like some oil or lotion.

The 50-second clip was shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on Twitter. "Corona won't even dare to touch him. But, uncle you shouldn't have pulled your mask down," Sharma captioned the video with the funny lines in Hindi.

Also read Woman missing for 11 years found living secretly with lover 500 metre away from her home

The video is being widely shared on social media. It has garnered more than 5,100 views. While many netizens found the video hilarious, others said that the elderly man should have been guided about how to use the sanitiser.

Reactions on social media

One user wrote, "It would have been better if chacha had taken a bath using the sanitiser."

Another wrote, "Chacha ka sampoorn suraksha kavach --> Sanitizer. Killing germs since 2020."

A third user posted, "Corona won't dare go near him."

A tweet read, "Ye Corona ko leke bahut jaagruk hain." Yet another user added, "Cutee... Inko nahi pata tha...bata dena chaiye tha..."

Though this seems like a funny video, it is important to note that sanitisers have several side effects on our body.

Side-effects of sanitisers

Hand Sanitizers can increase the risk of hand dermatitis or 'eczema'.

Frequent use of it can cause skin irritation, or dry out the skin. If you have sensitive skin, the effects can be worse.

Some Might Cause a Resistance to Antibiotics.

A hand sanitiser that has too much fragrance could be loaded with toxic chemicals like phthalates and parabens.

The overuse of alcohol-based hand sanitisers to safeguard against germs and infection-causing pathogens could inversely increase the risk of infection via skin disorders.

What is advised

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it is recommended that people wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. In case of non-availability, using a hand sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol is advised.