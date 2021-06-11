Woman missing for 11 years found living secretly with lover 500 metre away from her home

In Kerela's Ayalur village in Palakkad, a girl who went missing in 2010 was found living 500 metres from her parent’s house. In this shocking revelation, the girl, who had eloped, was found to be staying with her lover for the past decade. The man’s parents, though shared the house with him, were unaware of the woman's presence.

Sajitha, the woman whose family had lost hope of her returning, found out about her when Alinchuvattil Rahman, 34, went missing from home around three months ago, which was followed by a complaint filed by his family. Things came to light when his elder brother Basheer spotted him and it led to the discovery of the couple’s rented room in another village.

After being produced before the local court, the couple was allowed to stay together after Sajitha’s wish to stay with Rahman.

Station House Officer (SHO) Deepa Kumar of Nenmara Police Station revealed that the couple had taken this decision fearing disagreement on their relationships from their families as they belonged to different religions.

Basheer, who works as a truck driver, had a separate room which he would keep locked. His brother informed that he would keep his room locked and take food inside the room. They would have the room to themselves during the day, as everyone in the family would be at work during the day.

Sajitha had a TV and earphones for her entertainment and would use the toilet outside at night or when no one was around. “He behaved mentally unstable at times when someone tried entering the room,” his brother said, as reported by the Indianexpress.com

Rahman informed the court that he was afraid of the disapproval of their relationship from his family, though he didn’t open up about Sajitha staying away inside a locked room for 11 years.