Viral video of little school girl dancing to 'Pyaar Aa Gaya Re' will kill your midweek blues, WATCH

The viral video starts with a young girl jumping off her school bus and enthusiastically grooving to the tuneful beats of the song.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webteam |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Dancing videos are pretty popular online. Many people enjoy watching people dance to Bollywood music and lose themselves in the hook steps. Others may freestyle while others practice and perform a dance. Dance videos, in any case, are entertaining to watch.  Recently, a video of a small girl dancing to Sanjay Dutt's popular song  Pyaar Aa Gaya Re while wearing a school uniform has surfaced on the internet. Her cute dance steps will gonna delight you for sure. The video is shared on Twitter by a handle called Aarz-e-Ishq and it has amassed a whopping 40,000 views. Watch the clip here: 

The viral video starts with a young girl jumping off her school bus and enthusiastically grooving to the tuneful beats of the song. Her dance moves were perfectly timed to the music, and the entire performance was fabulous. The little girl is all smiles as she dances to  the Pyaar Aa Gaya Re song.

Read: Video of man doing ‘gutkha dance’ at wedding goes viral, netizens say 'aag laga di bhai'

Since being posted, the video has also received nearly 40,000 views. It also prompted netizens to post lots of comments as people praised her epic dance performance and showered her with love and blessings.

Take a look at the comments here:
One person in the Twitter comments said, "Wow beta kitna acha dance kiya aapne." Another one said, "bahot acha beta, very proud!" A third person added, "You Nailed it small sister, god bless you."

