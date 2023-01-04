Video of man doing ‘gutkha dance’ at wedding goes viral, netizens say 'aag laga di bhai'

Screengrab

New Delhi: There are thousands of funny videos on social media. A large number of them are dance videos. While some of these videos are hilarious because someone slips and falls near the end, others are funny because of the unusual dance steps. Now a video of a man's quirky dance moves at a party has gone crazy viral on social media. It was shared on Instagram by a user named @butterfly__mahi and featured him preparing gutkha with his moves like a mime. The hilarious segment has over 58,000 views and you should definitely check it out.

The footage shows several people dancing at a wedding. As the video continues, a man can be seen performing an extraordinary dance. He begins with a hand gesture indicating the preparation of tobacco. He then starts to dance while taking the fictitious tobacco in his mouth.

The video was shared six days ago on Instagram. It has since gathered more than 58,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens found the clip extremely hilarious and were amused by man's killer performance. The comments section was proof.

Here’s what people have said about the video:

“Gutkha nahi ye to khani hain tobacco” commented a Instagram user with a laugh emoji. “Dil ki bato ko samjhane ke liye lafzon ki jarurat nahi hoti (You don't need words to express what your heart wants)” shared another with a fire emoticon. “This is so so epic,” posted a third. “Mazza aagya bhai,” expressed a fourth.