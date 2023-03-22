Search icon
Viral video: Norwegian dance group Quick Style grooves to Naatu Naatu, netizens say 'Oscar winning performance'

Quick Style also congratulated Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli for winning the Oscars this year in the Best Original Song category.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Naatu Naatu has become an iconic song since its release. The epic song has won recently won Oscars this year in the Best Original Song category. Many famous celebrities have grooved to the tunes of Naatu Naatu as they celebrated its victory at the 95 Academy Awards.

And now the popular Norwegian dance group, Quick Style, also gave a dancing tribute to the Oscar-winning song. The group was recently in India wherein they shake a leg with cricketer Virat Kohli, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and others.

Now the group share a video dancing to the song from the movie RRR. They took to their Instagram and shared a video that sees them crazily grooving to the superhit RRR song. The group has the video with the caption, "The famous Naatu Naatu steps with a little Quickstyle remix." 

They also congratulated Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli for winning the Oscars this year in the Best Original Song category. Let's have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

READ | 'Naatu Naatu fever grips Korea': South Korean embassy staff groove to RRR's oscar-winning song, viral video

