Viral video: Norwegian dance group Quick Style grooves to Naatu Naatu, netizens say 'Oscar winning performance' (Screengrab)

Naatu Naatu has become an iconic song since its release. The epic song has won recently won Oscars this year in the Best Original Song category. Many famous celebrities have grooved to the tunes of Naatu Naatu as they celebrated its victory at the 95 Academy Awards.

And now the popular Norwegian dance group, Quick Style, also gave a dancing tribute to the Oscar-winning song. The group was recently in India wherein they shake a leg with cricketer Virat Kohli, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and others.

Now the group share a video dancing to the song from the movie RRR. They took to their Instagram and shared a video that sees them crazily grooving to the superhit RRR song. The group has the video with the caption, "The famous Naatu Naatu steps with a little Quickstyle remix."

They also congratulated Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli for winning the Oscars this year in the Best Original Song category. Let's have a look:

