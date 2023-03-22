'Naatu Naatu fever grips Korea': South Korean embassy staff groove to RRR's oscar-winning song, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Naatu Naatu has not only created an uproar in India, but has also captivated audiences around the world. People all over the globe can't get enough of the Oscar-winning song and are playing it on repeat. Some are even dancing to the catchy melodies of the RRR track that wrote history.

Now, in a video that is doing the rounds of the internet, South Korean embassy staff can be seen grooving to the beats of Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s viral song from RRR.



The video, which lasts 53 seconds, features both Korean and Indian workers grooving to the tunes. Chang Jae-bok, the country's envoy to India, also appears, nailing the hook step of Naatu Naatu song.

Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravani and the lyrics are penned by Chandrabose.

Meanwhile, RRR received an Academy Award nomination for Best Song. The film's song was the first from an Indian production to receive the award. SS Rajamouli directed the film, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead parts.