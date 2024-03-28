Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'States are expected to...': India strongly objects to US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Mukesh Ambani’s firm gets major relief from Delhi High Court, IPL streaming restricted for…

Meet man who is the biggest wealth gainer in 2024 and it is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani or Ratan Tata, he is...

Baltimore bridge collapse: Bodies of 2 victims recovered

Viral video: Man tumbles from train in failed attempt to steal chain from elderly woman, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'States are expected to...': India strongly objects to US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Mukesh Ambani’s firm gets major relief from Delhi High Court, IPL streaming restricted for…

Viral video: Escaped ostrich causes stir as it runs wild through South Korean city, watch

10 Bollywood star couples who found love on sets

Youngest players in history of IPL

9 Indian films made in English

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's wedding confirmed at Netflix series Heeramandi event

Not Priyanka, SRK, Deepika; this Indian actor will star in Hollywood legend Ridley Scott's prequel to cult classic Alien

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon received specialised training from former air hostesses for Crew; reveal writers

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man tumbles from train in failed attempt to steal chain from elderly woman, watch

A recent CCTV footage captured a thief attempting to snatch a woman's necklace on a moving train, only to fall off himself due to a miscalculated move.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Train thefts in India have seen a concerning uptick, with cunning thieves resorting to various tactics to target and rob passengers of their valuables. This surge serves as a stark reminder of the dangers travelers encounter, particularly as videos capturing these incidents circulate widely online. Recently, a chilling example of this unfolded through shocking CCTV footage, showcasing a thief's attempt to snatch a woman's necklace on a moving train, only to face swift retribution.

The video, shared on social media with a cautionary caption, "While travelling on a train, be careful," depicts the thief strategically positioning himself near the train door, on the lookout for potential victims. In a brazen move, he targets two elderly women navigating through the compartments. With lightning speed, he makes a grab for the necklace, sending one of the women into a state of panic.

However, the situation takes a dramatic and unexpected turn as the thief's bold maneuver goes awry. His attempt to snatch the chain leads to a perilous loss of balance, resulting in him falling from the moving train. Although the CCTV footage captured his fall, it appeared as if he had intended to jump off to evade capture but misjudged the train's speed, leading to an unintended consequence.

The clip swiftly went viral, amassing an astonishing 2 million views on the platform.

Users flooded the comments section with reactions, with one remarking, "Instant justice." Another user expressed surprise, stating, "Unexpected. Have to be extra careful now. Didn't know these things happen in moving trains as well."

A third user emphasized the importance of vigilance, stating, "Always keep your belongings secure and stay aware of your surroundings. Vigilance is key when traveling."

Another user described the footage as an "edge-of-the-seat thriller with an unexpected twist."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's biggest flop film, had 6 superstars, took 5 years to complete, made for Rs 30 crores, earned just Rs..

Meet man, multimillionaire who kept his wealth hidden from son, lived in a flat, disclosed riches only after…

Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot to be available on X platform this week

Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Vikas Divyakirti praises UPSC topper Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement