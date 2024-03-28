Viral video: Man tumbles from train in failed attempt to steal chain from elderly woman, watch

A recent CCTV footage captured a thief attempting to snatch a woman's necklace on a moving train, only to fall off himself due to a miscalculated move.

Train thefts in India have seen a concerning uptick, with cunning thieves resorting to various tactics to target and rob passengers of their valuables. This surge serves as a stark reminder of the dangers travelers encounter, particularly as videos capturing these incidents circulate widely online. Recently, a chilling example of this unfolded through shocking CCTV footage, showcasing a thief's attempt to snatch a woman's necklace on a moving train, only to face swift retribution.

*While traveling in a train be careful* pic.twitter.com/6EDtRiEhXS — Narayanan R (@rnsaai) March 26, 2024

The video, shared on social media with a cautionary caption, "While travelling on a train, be careful," depicts the thief strategically positioning himself near the train door, on the lookout for potential victims. In a brazen move, he targets two elderly women navigating through the compartments. With lightning speed, he makes a grab for the necklace, sending one of the women into a state of panic.

However, the situation takes a dramatic and unexpected turn as the thief's bold maneuver goes awry. His attempt to snatch the chain leads to a perilous loss of balance, resulting in him falling from the moving train. Although the CCTV footage captured his fall, it appeared as if he had intended to jump off to evade capture but misjudged the train's speed, leading to an unintended consequence.

The clip swiftly went viral, amassing an astonishing 2 million views on the platform.

Users flooded the comments section with reactions, with one remarking, "Instant justice." Another user expressed surprise, stating, "Unexpected. Have to be extra careful now. Didn't know these things happen in moving trains as well."

A third user emphasized the importance of vigilance, stating, "Always keep your belongings secure and stay aware of your surroundings. Vigilance is key when traveling."

Another user described the footage as an "edge-of-the-seat thriller with an unexpected twist."