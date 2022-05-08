Viral video! Man leaves driving seat to perform dangerous stunt, now caught in trouble

Source: Zee Media Bureau

Ghaziabad police has recently registered a complaint against a young man who was performing a dangerous stunt in a moving car. Surprisingly, the man was spotted leaving the driving seat of the car to perform a stunt.

The video of the deadly stunt had gone viral on the internet as netizens were amazed to see the man doing such an act. The police has already taken note of the case and filed a complaint against the man who is currently being sought and will be arrested when he gets caught.

The dangerous stunt seen in the now-viral video shows the man hanging himself on the car door after leaving the driving seat. He then performs stunts one after the other. At one moment he is seen sitting on the door of the car with his foot on the seat and at another, he is leaving the driving seat to stand up and groom his hair.

Shockingly, all this while, the car’s front door remains open.

While sharing an update about the viral video, Ghaziabad police tweeted, “Inspector-in-charge Indirapuram and Ghaziabad traffic police have been directed to verify the said video and take necessary action.”

A closer look at the video is enough to understand that the entire incident is quite risky as it is performed on an elevated road. It may have led to a massive accident.