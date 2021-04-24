Viral video: Innovative COVID-19 prevention technique, soldiers use pressure cooker to inhale steam

India is fighting the second and more deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. With disturbing news of medical facilities, particularly oxygen supply falling short in the country, people are now looking towards more desi versions to stay fit and keep the coronavirus at bay.

Though we do not guarantee you that any of the desi remedies can prevent you from contracting the virus, but we can surely say that these home remedies can boost your immune system to fight disease in a better way. One such home remedy that people these days are definitely trying is steam inhalation therapy. Though it may not prevent you from catching the virus, it surely can improve breathing and remove congestion issues.

Troops at BSF Meru Camp, Jharkhand resorted to an innovative technique of steam inhalation by channelizing steam from a pressure cooker through GI pipes enabling 6 to 8 jawans to inhale steam at a time. The video of steam inhalation therapy has now gone viral.

In this viral video, soldiers in an army training center are seen inhaling steam from a pressure cooker to 'sanitise' themselves. Many soldiers are seen sitting in front of a contraption, connected to a pressure cooker and inhaling steam coming out of the cooker whistle.

IPS Rupin Sharma officer shared the video on Twitter with a caption, "FaujiStyle inhalation steaming for trainees, apparently at some Training centre #देसी_Innovation #Atmanirbhar. Hope they remain free from #COVID-19."

Last year too, a video had surfaced on social media showing a man using a pressure cooker to inhale steam to protect himself from COVID-19. In the video, the man could be seen emanating the steam of one cooker to another cooker lid with the help of a RO filter pipe. The lid of another cooker was being used to inhale steam, in order to prevent the onset of COVID-19.

Some people thought the idea was innovative, other users argued that the practice could actually do more harm than good.