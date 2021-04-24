Viral: Mark Zuckerberg’s dad’s comment on his post is every dad ever, check it out

A recent post on Facebook by the CEO of the platform, Mark Zuckerberg, had his dad, Edward Zuckerberg, also comment on it. The internet went berserk on his Facebook status and his dad’s comment. The post just proved to be an example that growing up doesn’t mean a thing to parents, even if you are a billionaire.

On April 23, Zuckerberg in his status mentioned that he is currently working on a project and is so soaked up in it he skips his meals. His post read, “Do you ever get so excited about what you’re working on that you forget to eat meals?” He continued his status in the comments, “Keeps happening. I think I’ve lost 10 pounds in the last month from this, but our new products are going to be (fire).”

The post stood out because the billionaire’s dad like every parent ever commented, “Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?” This comment followed a thread of replies where the Facebook community could relate to his dad and the streak of care his comment possessed. An enthusiastic but emotional Zuckerberg replied to his dad, “Aww thanks but I just need to stop forgetting to eat.”

Seeing this ordinary conversation between the father and not-so-ordinary son, netizens bombarded the post with over 6 lakhs likes and 2 lakh comments. It was with a myriad of comments, ranging from how to block your parents when they embarrass you on social media to how his dad is every dad ever.