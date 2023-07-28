Headlines

Viral video: Girl's attention-grabbing dance in crowded train makes internet furious

A recent viral video on Instagram Reels features a girl dancing fearlessly inside a packed train, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. While some admire her audacity, many criticize the act as a mere publicity stunt, calling for authorities to take action.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

In the era of digital connectivity, social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have become an indispensable part of our daily lives. These virtual spaces have captured our attention, compelling us to spend significant amounts of time browsing through wholesome content, sharing our lives through pictures and videos, and keeping ourselves updated with the latest trends.

Among the various features offered by these platforms, Instagram Reels has emerged as a favorite among users. This feature allows individuals to create short videos to showcase their talents, creativity, and participate in viral challenges. One particular trend that has gained tremendous popularity is dancing in public places. Users seize the opportunity to display their dance moves, singing prowess, acting abilities, or indulge in quirky acts, effectively capturing the attention of viewers. As a result, the platform is continuously buzzing with countless clips, each striving for recognition and appreciation.

Recently, a video posted by vlogger Seema Kanojiya caused quite a stir on Instagram. The video captured her dancing inside a crowded train coach, an act that elicited mixed reactions from viewers. While some were left incredulous and felt compelled to do a massive facepalm at the sight, others couldn't help but admire the girl's audacity in pulling off such an act amidst the gaze of at least thirty onlookers.

However, despite the video amassing nearly 119k views, the majority of people were far from impressed with the girl's actions. Many labeled it a mere "publicity stunt," dismissing it as a desperate attempt to garner attention. The comment section was abuzz with criticism, with users expressing their disapproval of such behavior in public spaces.

One user commented, "You should have the courage to dance like this in public," 

Another user was more direct, simply stating, "Not cool," 

Several users raised their concerns about the need to curtail such behavior. One commenter stated, "This needs to be stopped," 

A particular comment called out the authorities, asking, "IRCTC, when are you going to take action against such people? They aren't only disturbing other passengers but demeaning train service." 

The incident served as a reminder of the thin line between courage and recklessness when it comes to expressing oneself in public spaces. While social media offers a platform for creative expression, it also demands a sense of responsibility and consideration for others.

