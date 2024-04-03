Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Elephant smashes godown shutter for food, feasts on grains

A viral video shared by Naresh Nambisan on April 2nd captured the remarkable sight of an elephant breaking into a foodgrain godown, indulging in a feast of grains.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

A surprising video has been making rounds on social media capturing an elephant's unexpected venture into a foodgrain godown. Shared by Naresh Nambisan on X, the footage, uploaded on April 2, depicts the elephant breaking down the shutter of the godown and helping itself to a meal of grains.

In the video, the majestic creature is seen calmly entering the godown, much to the shock of onlookers. It then proceeds to dismantle the shutter and retrieve a sack, likely filled with rice, using its trunk. With a deft movement of its leg, the elephant tears open the sack and begins indulging in the rice feast.

"The elephant knows that if there is no food in the forest, it has to come to the Food Corporation Of India godown to get food," read the caption accompanying the post. However, the exact location of the incident remains unverified by India Today.

The video quickly garnered attention, amassing over 84.3k views, with social media users expressing their concerns about the plight of wild animals in the comments section.

Many praised the elephant's calm demeanor amidst the commotion, with one comment stating, "This elephant was a polite fellow. Things could have gone very wrong with the throwing things and crowding around him." Another user emphasized the importance of allowing the elephant to eat peacefully, rather than mocking or causing further distress.

Some voiced distress over the situation, calling for administrative action to address the underlying food scarcity issue. "What a painful scenario. The administration should take steps to address this food scarcity situation," remarked one concerned individual.

Responding to queries in the comments section, Naresh Nambisan reassured viewers that efforts were underway to alleviate the situation. He mentioned initiatives such as digging water pits and replenishing them with tankers amidst the prevailing water scarcity in forests.

