Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

Viral video: Desi woman turns on heat with sizzling dance to Trippy Trippy

Viral video: Desi woman turns on heat with sizzling dance to Trippy Trippy

Tanya Chaudhari's recent dance video, set to the beats of Neha Kakkar and Badshah's "Trippy Trippy," has become a social media sensation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

In the expansive world of social media, where creativity knows no bounds, content creators are continually pushing the boundaries of entertainment. Among these digital trailblazers, those who channel their energy into the pulsating beats of contemporary music often find themselves catapulted into the spotlight overnight. The latest sensation taking the internet by storm involves a captivating video of woman, whose spirited dance to Neha Kakkar and Badshah's "Trippy Trippy" has set social media ablaze.

Shared on Tanya Chaudhari's Instagram account on October 25, the video has become a viral sensation, racking up an impressive 4,000 likes and counting. In this visually striking footage, Tanya effortlessly navigates the lively rhythm of "Trippy Trippy," showcasing not only her mastery of the dance form but also a magnetic stage presence that has left viewers in awe.

Tanya's dance is a seamless blend of peppy beats, killer expressions, and flawless execution of sizzling dance steps, making it a visual treat for enthusiasts of dance and music alike. Netizens, overwhelmed by Tanya's performance, have flooded the comment section with words of admiration and affection.

Comments from viewers range from endearing compliments like "She is so adorable" to more enthusiastic expressions such as "She is my crush, wow, so gorgeous." Tanya's magnetic presence has even prompted comments like "No matter what you do, you always look super hot," accompanied by a cascade of emoticons. One particularly expressive comment exclaimed, "Above and beyond super," punctuated with heart emojis.

