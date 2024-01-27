Viral video: Bengaluru bride ditches car for Metro ride to beat traffic woes on wedding day

A Bengaluru bride turned heads on social media when she ditched her car and opted for a metro ride to reach her wedding venue on time amid heavy traffic.

In a delightful twist of events, a Bengaluru bride has captured the internet's attention by opting for an unconventional mode of transportation to reach her wedding venue on time amidst the city's notorious traffic gridlock. A circulating video showcases the bride adorned in exquisite jewelry and full makeup as she confidently rides the metro, earning praise on social media for her composure and resourcefulness.

Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment pic.twitter.com/LsZ3ROV86H — Forever Bengaluru (@ForeverBLRU) January 16, 2023

The bride's journey to the wedding hall was hindered by Bengaluru's infamous traffic congestions, but she gracefully tackled the situation by choosing the metro as her savior. Commending her quick thinking, a Twitter user labeled her a "smart bride" and shared the video, saying, "Whatte STAR!! Stuck in heavy traffic, smart Bengaluru bride ditches her car & takes metro to reach her wedding hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment."

The video, garnering over 19,000 views, captures the bride waving as she smoothly navigates the metro's automatic entry gate and boards a train. Subsequently, the footage depicts her arrival at the wedding venue, where she takes her place on the stage to partake in the ceremony.

While DNA India could not independently verify the video's authenticity, social media users were quick to express their admiration for the bride's unconventional choice. One user playfully praised her, stating, "He he masth bride, Nam Kannada hudgi," meaning 'our Kannada girl.'

Acknowledging the role of the metro in her timely arrival, another user expressed gratitude, questioning what would have happened if the metro wasn't available. A response humorously suggested, "Marriage cancel."