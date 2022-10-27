Video of men lighting crackers on car roof goes viral, police nab them

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: The Internet has the ability to make you go viral for both good and bad reasons. Unfortunately, it did not work in favor of these men from Ahmedabad after a video of them bursting crackers on the roof of their moving car went viral on social media. Now, the Gujarat police have arrested them and the video of the entire incident was shared by the official Twitter account of Ahmedabad Police. Take a look here:

In the video, the car is seen moving slowly on the road and a few men can be seen sitting on the bonnet while others can be seen lighting crackers from the car's roof. The Ahmedabad Police took note of the incident after the video went viral on social media and arrested all of the accused who violated traffic rules. All of the individuals involved in the incident can be seen in the video apologising for their actions and stating that such carelessness will not be repeated in the future. The video is shared with '#AhmedabadPolice' hashtag.

Needless to mention the clip went viral for obvious reasons. Netizens praised Ahmedabad Police for their swift action and criticized men for their unaccepted behaviour.

That's how netizens reacted to the whole incident: