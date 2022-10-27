Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden frog in THIS image within 10 seconds

Today, we have an optical illusion in which viewers are challenged to find the hidden frog in this tricky image within 10 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden frog in THIS image within 10 seconds
Image Credit: Reddit

New Delhi: On social media, optical illusions and brain teasers have become extremely popular. Nothing feels better than figuring out how the mind-boggling puzzles work. Today, we have an optical illusion in which viewers are challenged to find the hidden frog in this tricky image within 10 seconds. Take a look at the picture below.

Jagranjosh

This Reddit image depicts a forest scene with a broken tree and its branches, as well as a dried-up body of water. Examine every detail of the image and try to spot the frog who has cleverly blended in with the surroundings. Please don't lose hope and try again. The clock is ticking. How many of you were successful in locating the frog ? We believe some of our top puzzlers have spotted the hidden frog by now. And there will be those who are still perplexed about the frog's location.

If you're still looking for a solution, here's the answer:

Jagranjosh

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Aligarh: ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes in place of Rs 100 in UP, bank catches beneficiaries with CCTV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.