Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden frog in THIS image within 10 seconds

Image Credit: Reddit

New Delhi: On social media, optical illusions and brain teasers have become extremely popular. Nothing feels better than figuring out how the mind-boggling puzzles work. Today, we have an optical illusion in which viewers are challenged to find the hidden frog in this tricky image within 10 seconds. Take a look at the picture below.

This Reddit image depicts a forest scene with a broken tree and its branches, as well as a dried-up body of water. Examine every detail of the image and try to spot the frog who has cleverly blended in with the surroundings. Please don't lose hope and try again. The clock is ticking. How many of you were successful in locating the frog ? We believe some of our top puzzlers have spotted the hidden frog by now. And there will be those who are still perplexed about the frog's location.

If you're still looking for a solution, here's the answer: