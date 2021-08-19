Video of a little girl doing catwalk like a supermodel goes viral - WATCH

Recently, an incredibly cute video has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a little girl named Abrianna, walking down the ramp it so much style that she owns it like the best of supermodels. Little Abrianna is seen going down the runway in a pink strappy dress in the video. She has her hands on her waist and walks the runway with supermodel attitude and confidence.

The video was posted on Instagram by photographer Kristen Weaver, the person who had shot the toddler’s ramp walk. She wrote along with the video, “So, fun fact: this is my video from TikTok that blew up and went viral. Lots of people are sharing it, so if you see it without credit to me just tag me pls :) I’m like the last one to share to IG reels so of course I’m the last one to catch the views lol.”

After she posted it on TikTok, the video got extremely viral online. So, she decided to share the video with her Instagram followers.

On TikTok, Kristen's video of the small girl has received 18 million views. On Instagram, the video has over 44k views.

