Uttar Pradesh: Snake bites woman, husband takes both wife and reptile to hospital

In a bizarre incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao caught a snake and put it in a bottle after it bit his wife in their house.



He took the woman to the hospital, along with the snake in the bottle. The woman has been admitted to the district hospital where she is being treated. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday in the Afzal Nagar area under Makhi police circle.

When the husband, Ramendra Yadav, was asked by doctors why he brought the snake along with him, he said, "What if you ask me which snake had bitten my wife. I brought the snake so that you could see for yourself."

Yadav later told reporters that he would release the snake in the forest area after his wife is discharged from the hospital. He said that he had pierced holes in the plastic bottle to enable the snake to breathe.

