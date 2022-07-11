UP Police shocked after stopping auto-rickshaw with 27 passengers: Watch viral video

Photo: Twitter (Screengrab)

On World Population Day, a video of an over-populated auto went viral. When the Uttar Pradesh Police stopped an overloaded auto with a total of 27 passengers, including men, women, and children, near the Bindki Kotwali region of Fatehpur, they were surprised.

Police followed the overspeeding auto after checking the speed gun. The officers were shocked to find 27 people when they started evacuating the passengers. They were all jammed in close together, including the driver.

Ashwini Upadhyay, a Twitter user, shared the video, which has received over 8,000 likes and over 85,000 views till now. Netizens were stunned to see the video and commented on their reaction. One user noted in a hilarious comment, "27 passengers in an three wheeer Auto Rikshaw. This extraordinary feat can only be seen in a wonder land of India." Another expressed concern about the safety of women and children, stating, "Shouldn't take small girls with so many men in crowded buses, trains or autos ... its not safe for them."

