UP: Man rips up road constructed for Rs 3.8 crore to expose poor quality, video goes viral

In the Pilibhit district of UP, a man "uprooted" an unfinished road with his own hands to reveal departmental corruption, and it crumbled on video. The estimated cost of the road's construction was Rs 3.8 crore. A man is seen in the video scraping the road away from the earth, revealing the sloppiness with which the road was built. The people are getting ready to hold a demonstration in protest of the poor condition of the road. There is speculation that the Junior Engineer (JE) plays a significant role in this drama alongside the contractor.

District officials have said that the 7-kilometre road between Puranpur and Bhagwantapur, paid for by the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), would soon be completed.

An internet video of a Bhagwantapur local ripping off a layer of bitumen with his bare hands has gone viral. In response to the tragedy, administrative officials investigated and repaired the poor quality road, as stated by Shailendra Choudhary, a representative from the Rural Engineering Department.

According to Aaj Tak, a motorist last week slammed on its brakes, damaging the newly resurfaced road.

Now that the homeowners have revealed the construction agency's obvious inefficiency and plan to oppose the use of bad materials, the agency has been issued instructions to begin laying road.

This road of UP has been built for 3 crore 80 lakhs. A young sardar is seen uprooting the road with his hand in #Pilibhit District of Uttar Pradesh.

In #Karnataka, we can understand it's 40% commission effect. What's in #UttarPradesh?#DoubleEngineSarkar pic.twitter.com/dSPGYoKqii November 13, 2022

Twitter users are shocked to see the bad build quality of the road and have commented about it on the video. One Twitter user commented by tagging UP governemnt, “New technology implemented?” another user commented, “Now FIR will be made for Sardarji for destroying road of 3 Crore 80 lakhs.” Another user commented, “That's just one. How many more like this??”

After the the video has gone viral, several rival state political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party and members of Congress, slammed BJP for the rampant corruption, which it claimed had been eliminated before retaining power for a second consecutive term.