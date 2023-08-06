Unstoppable moves: Groom's viral wedding dance sweeps social media, watch

An enchanting dance performance by the groom at his wedding has caught the attention of the online community.

New Delhi: An enchanting dance performance by the groom at his wedding has caught the attention of the online community. The video, uploaded on Instagram by user Lavkesh Kushwaha, showcases the groom and his friends dancing with unmatched enthusiasm and impressive coordination.

The dance video has gone viral, amassing over 1.2 million views and 12 lakh likes. This has sparked discussions about the groom's hidden talents and whether he is a professional dancer.

In the brief clip, the groom, dressed in a striking golden and red sherwani, exudes charm and charisma. His friends, sporting formal suits and casual attire, join him in creating a remarkable group performance that has left viewers in awe. From start to finish, their infectious energy and well-coordinated moves have garnered appreciation from all corners of social media.

In addition to the overwhelming praise, the video has also attracted amusing reactions from netizens. One user playfully commented, "When TikTokers tie the knot," drawing comparisons between the groom's dance prowess and that of popular social media dancers.

Highlighting the impressive dance skills of the groom and his friends, another humorous comment suggested, "It's like a Zumba instructor's wedding."

Among the light-hearted banter, some netizens admired the groom's impeccable sense of rhythm. "He's right on beat, that's impressive," reacted another user, acknowledging the groom's ability to stay perfectly in sync with the music.

Interestingly, one user speculated that the groom must have rehearsed extensively with his friends before the wedding, stating, "I'm sure they practiced a lot with their friends before the big day."