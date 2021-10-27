Toddler saying no to eating daal-chawal is the most adorable thing on social media today -WATCH

A video of a toddle saying he does not want to eat daal-chawal or roti-sabzi is the cutest thing you would see on the internet today.



Who likes to eat sabzi roti or daal-chawal? Well, not this kid at least who has gone viral on social media. A video of a toddle saying he does not want to eat daal-chawal or roti-sabzi is the cutest thing you would see on the internet today. This is the same toddler who went viral a few days ago where he was telling Alexa to play ‘Dum Dum Diga Diga, Mausam Bheega Bheega’in a video.

The video, uploaded on the Instagram page namely ‘tintinkabacha', has gone viral and netizens are loving it. The kid is seen telling his mom that he does not want to eat dal-chawal but cake. Her mother is seen carrying him and she asks the kid if he wants to eat roti and sabzi or dal and chawal.

On this, the kid adorably replies, denying that he does not want to eat either of it. He says, "Nooo, no thank you… Wo ni khana.” The kid further says that he wants to eat cake.

When his mom tells him he already had cake, in the cutest way, he says he will have cake one more time. His expressions are definitely the most adorable thing you will see today.

See the adorable video here:

The video was uploaded two days ago and already received nearly 30,000 likes, as netizens are hearts in the comment section.