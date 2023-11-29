Headlines

This is the most expensive plant, also known as 'Red Gold,' that can turn you into a millionaire

Explore the lucrative world of high-value plants, where saffron steals the spotlight as the "red gold," commanding prices of Rs 3 lakh/kg or more.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

In our quest for knowledge, questions often arise, leading us to seek answers. Occasionally, these inquiries slip from our minds, but in the digital age, platforms like Quora have become a hub for curious minds. Users from various corners of the globe engage in answering questions ranging from daily life curiosities to unraveling the origins of words.

Recently, the query circulating on Quora was an intriguing one: "Which is the most expensive plant?" Responses poured in, each user offering their perspective on the matter. Amidst the varied suggestions, one plant emerged as a potential ticket to wealth for those cultivating it.

Meet Saffron, often referred to as "red gold." The plant, predominantly grown in regions like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kishtwar in Jammu, and Pampur in Jannat-e-Kashmir, stands at a modest height of 15 to 25 cm with a stemless structure. Its slender, grass-like leaves and vibrant blue, purple, and white flowers make it a unique botanical specimen. Remarkably, a single plant yields only 2-3 flowers, devoid of seeds. However, the scarcity of production contributes to its allure. The price tag for a kilogram of saffron can soar to a staggering Rs 3 lakh or more, making it not only the most expensive spice in India but globally.

But saffron isn't the only plant that promises substantial returns. Enter the world of black pepper, primarily found in the lush landscapes of Kerala. Historically, black pepper attracted foreign invaders who sought to capitalize on its soaring demand in Europe. The spice became a valuable commodity and a reason for numerous historical conflicts.

Another lucrative contender in the plant kingdom is vanilla. Although its cultivation is relatively low in India, fetching up to Rs 50 thousand per kilogram, vanilla has become a source of wealth for farmers who venture into its production.

As we explore the fascinating world of plants with high market value, it becomes evident that beyond their botanical significance, these crops carry the potential to turn cultivators into millionaires.

