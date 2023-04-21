Third wife? Youtuber Armaan Malik now dances with 'another' woman, videos go viral

screengrab

Viral news: YouTuber named Armaan Malik gained popularity after he simultaneously announced the pregnancies of both of his wife on Instagram. Since then, Malik, who has over a million followers on social media, has attracted even more attention. The YouTuber attracted headlines once more when he posted some new dancing videos with a woman, leaving viewers to speculate about whether he was dating her. In the new videos, the YouTuber can be seen dancing with a woman named Nishtha Middha.

Recently, Armaan and his second wife, Kritika Malik, were blessed with a baby boy on April 6, 2023, and their lives were transformed. Armaan and Kritika named their newborn baby Zaid Malik for the uninitiated. Meanwhile, his fans are excitedly awaiting to catch a little glimpse of the baby. And on Thursday, the social media sensation granted his followers' requests.

Armaan Malik revealed the face of his newborn

Armaan Malik took to his son Zaid's Instagram account to tease his fans with adorable images from the little baby's first photoshoot. Zaid was covered in a grey swaddle and laying in a newborn cot in the first photo. The following image depicted the small munchkin wrapped in a blue-hued woollen fabric, lying happily in a wooden basket decorated with blue flowers. He was also observed holding a miniature guitar.

Earlier, the YouTuber shared a video of himself and his family celebrating the birth of his child from a hospital. Armaan also showed off the baby in the video, stating, "Jaccha bacha dono sahi hai (the mother and the child are fine)." After the delivery, Armaan, his first wife Payal, and other family members are shown celebrating and cheering in the hospital. Here's the happy video:

Armaan Malik's love story

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011 for those who are unaware. Chirayu Malik is the name given to the couple's child. Armaan Malik married Kritika in 2018 after six years of marriage bliss, without divorcing his previous wife, Payal. Payal's best friend is said to be Kritika. Since then, every member of the family has lived together.