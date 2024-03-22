Twitter
Teacher dances to item song inside classroom, viral video angers internet

A video of a university teacher dancing to an item song in a classroom has sparked debate on social media.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 09:40 AM IST

A recent video capturing a university teacher dancing to an item song within the confines of a classroom has ignited a fervent discussion across social media platforms, particularly on X. The footage, which has garnered over six lakh views, has become a focal point of attention, eliciting a spectrum of reactions from online users.

In the widely circulated clip, the teacher identified as Rashmi is seen energetically dancing to the beats of "Kajra Re" while a handful of students enthusiastically join in. Notably, a board in the background bears the message "Happy Birthday Rashmi Ma’am," a detail corroborated by one of her students who came forward in her support as the video gained momentum.

Although some online commenters purported the incident took place at Christ University in Bengaluru, DNA India could not independently verify this claim.

Responses to the video varied significantly among internet users. While some expressed discomfort and disapproval, labeling the act as inappropriate or unacceptable, others commended the teacher's dance skills, suggesting a more lenient viewpoint.

"This is inappropriate," remarked one Instagram user, echoing sentiments shared by others who deemed the behavior unfitting for an academic setting.

Similarly, another online commentator concurred, stating, "This is not good," indicating a sentiment of disapproval towards the teacher's actions.

Expressing a similar sentiment, a different individual asserted, "This is not acceptable," further emphasizing disapproval of the teacher's conduct.

However, amidst the criticism, there were those who appreciated the teacher's dance performance. "She is dancing very well," noted one commenter, highlighting a contrasting perspective that acknowledged the entertainment value of the teacher's actions.

