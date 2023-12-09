Teacher and students nail 'Gulabi Sharara' dance trend in viral video, internet loves it

A schoolteacher's viral dance video with her students to the tune of 'Gulabi Sharara,' a popular Pahadi song, has taken social media by storm.

Social media has become a hub for dance renditions, showcasing choreographers and dancers effortlessly performing to popular tunes, captivating online audiences. The latest sensation making rounds is a video featuring a schoolteacher dancing alongside her students to the beats of the beloved “Gulabi Sharara,” a popular Pahadi song. Shared on Instagram by user @kajalasudanii, the video has garnered a staggering 63k likes and counting.

In this viral clip, the teacher, adorned in a beautiful saree, leads a group of students clad in school uniforms through an effortless and synchronized dance routine to the infectious rhythm of “Gulabi Sharara.” The visual spectacle presented by this ensemble is truly captivating and a treat to watch.

The video has stirred a whirlwind of reactions from viewers across the digital spectrum. Comments flooding in express a wide range of emotions and opinions regarding the dance performance.

One enthusiastic individual exclaimed, "Mujhe abhi admission chaiye iss school mein" (I want admission in this school right now), illustrating the desire to be part of such an engaging environment.

Another viewer lauded the performance, stating, "This is the best dance on this song, amazing," showcasing admiration for the impeccable execution of the choreography.

A third commenter hailed the participants as trendsetters, declaring, "Winner of this trend," acknowledging the impact of the video on the ongoing dance trends on social media platforms.

However, contrasting opinions emerged, with a fourth individual expressing a differing viewpoint, asserting, "School is for study not for this dance," highlighting a perspective on the primary purpose of schooling.