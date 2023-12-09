Headlines

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly

Pankaj Tripathi says bad cinema often gets good box office numbers: 'Jaise nasha milta hai mehenga aur ghee...'

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 admit card released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari calls Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha a 'curse of Mother Kali'

Teacher and students nail 'Gulabi Sharara' dance trend in viral video, internet loves it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Assembly

Pankaj Tripathi says bad cinema often gets good box office numbers: 'Jaise nasha milta hai mehenga aur ghee...'

Teacher and students nail 'Gulabi Sharara' dance trend in viral video, internet loves it

Then and now photos of our favourite 90s' child actors

Captains who have lost most finals in ICC tournaments

Diabetes: 10 home remedies to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Meet Bollywood actor who is known as young Amitabh Bachchan, became a superstar, quit acting, is now...

Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 350-crore mark, mints Rs 23.50 crore on 2nd Friday

This influencer, reality star has earned crores from TikTok, Instagram; bought Rs 4 crore house, her net worth is...

HomeViral

Viral

Teacher and students nail 'Gulabi Sharara' dance trend in viral video, internet loves it

A schoolteacher's viral dance video with her students to the tune of 'Gulabi Sharara,' a popular Pahadi song, has taken social media by storm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Social media has become a hub for dance renditions, showcasing choreographers and dancers effortlessly performing to popular tunes, captivating online audiences. The latest sensation making rounds is a video featuring a schoolteacher dancing alongside her students to the beats of the beloved “Gulabi Sharara,” a popular Pahadi song. Shared on Instagram by user @kajalasudanii, the video has garnered a staggering 63k likes and counting.

In this viral clip, the teacher, adorned in a beautiful saree, leads a group of students clad in school uniforms through an effortless and synchronized dance routine to the infectious rhythm of “Gulabi Sharara.” The visual spectacle presented by this ensemble is truly captivating and a treat to watch.

The video has stirred a whirlwind of reactions from viewers across the digital spectrum. Comments flooding in express a wide range of emotions and opinions regarding the dance performance.

One enthusiastic individual exclaimed, "Mujhe abhi admission chaiye iss school mein" (I want admission in this school right now), illustrating the desire to be part of such an engaging environment.

Another viewer lauded the performance, stating, "This is the best dance on this song, amazing," showcasing admiration for the impeccable execution of the choreography.

A third commenter hailed the participants as trendsetters, declaring, "Winner of this trend," acknowledging the impact of the video on the ongoing dance trends on social media platforms.

However, contrasting opinions emerged, with a fourth individual expressing a differing viewpoint, asserting, "School is for study not for this dance," highlighting a perspective on the primary purpose of schooling.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp rolls out new ‘View Once’ feature, share sensitive information with single use voice message

PM Modi tops list of most popular global leaders again with 76% rating: Survey

Google introduces Gemini GenAI model for highly complex tasks

Educational qualifications of Rs 1663000 crore Reliance Industries' board: Mukesh Ambani, Akash, Isha Ambani, others

Animal box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 350-crore mark, mints Rs 23.50 crore on 2nd Friday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE