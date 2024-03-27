Street vendor makes ‘gulab jamun chaat’ in viral video, internet calls it poisonous

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at just Rs 25,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Munawar Faruqui detained by Mumbai Police after raid at hookah bar

Meet actress who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Akshay, divorced first husband, hid second marriage, she is now..

Pause your day and watch these bears enjoying a swanky swan boat ride

Apple reveals dates of WWDC 2024, new iOS for iPhones will be unveiled on…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at just Rs 25,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Munawar Faruqui detained by Mumbai Police after raid at hookah bar

Meet actress who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Akshay, divorced first husband, hid second marriage, she is now..

Animals that can give you rabies

Countries where young people are the happiest

6 office etiquettes you should follow

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings Rises To The Top I Orange Cap I Purple Cap | IPL 2024

CSK Vs GT Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs | IPL 2024 Highlights

IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Guwahati Stadium Buzzes for IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers!

Meet actress who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Akshay, divorced first husband, hid second marriage, she is now..

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking revelation involving mom Neetu Kapoor and his girlfriends

Crew music composer duo Akshay & IP didn't feel pressure on recreating Choli Ke Peeche: 'We understand...' | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Street vendor makes ‘gulab jamun chaat’ in viral video, internet calls it poisonous

Controversy erupted on social media platform X after a street vendor's video showcasing a unique dish, "gulab jamun chaat," went viral.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A recently surfaced video featuring a street vendor concocting an unusual dish with gulab jamun has ignited a storm of debate on social media platform X. In the clip, the vendor can be seen preparing what he dubs as "gulab jamun chaat," incorporating elements like green chutney and curd alongside the traditional sweet.

The caption accompanying the video provocatively asks, "Gulab Jamun Chaat, anyone?" as it tantalizes viewers with the unconventional culinary experiment.

Opening to the vendor's street-side setup, the footage captures him adding dollops of curd and tamarind chutney atop a plate of gulab jamun. To complete the dish, he sprinkles it with pomegranate seeds, sev, and papri, before presenting the finished creation to eager customers.

Uploaded on March 23rd, the video has swiftly garnered over 10,000 views and continues to attract attention. However, it has also sparked a flurry of diverse reactions from netizens.

Among the comments, one individual straightforwardly exclaimed, "Stop," reflecting a sentiment shared by others who found the fusion dish off-putting. Another skeptic remarked, "I guess it will taste good if Gulab Jamun is not dipped in chashni [sugar syrup]," indicating a potential improvement in taste sans the syrup.

However, not all responses were negative, with some embracing the innovation. "This is a sin," one commenter declared, echoing disapproval, while another countered with enthusiasm, stating, "Sounds delicious."

In the midst of the polarizing opinions, a few users expressed their willingness to try the unconventional delicacy, with one simply remarking, "Umm… Perfect!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka Class 5, 8, 9 and SSLC exams to begin from today

Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Anil Ambani’s Reliance signs massive Rs 1320000000 deal, to sell power project to…

Meet man, multimillionaire who kept his wealth hidden from son, lived in a flat, disclosed riches only after…

Who is Dhananjay? JNUSU first Dalit president from Left after nearly three decades

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement