Street vendor makes ‘gulab jamun chaat’ in viral video, internet calls it poisonous

Controversy erupted on social media platform X after a street vendor's video showcasing a unique dish, "gulab jamun chaat," went viral.

A recently surfaced video featuring a street vendor concocting an unusual dish with gulab jamun has ignited a storm of debate on social media platform X. In the clip, the vendor can be seen preparing what he dubs as "gulab jamun chaat," incorporating elements like green chutney and curd alongside the traditional sweet.

Gulab Jamun Chaat anyone???



I am fasting warna me kha leta pic.twitter.com/UFJeF2nFrY — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) March 23, 2024

The caption accompanying the video provocatively asks, "Gulab Jamun Chaat, anyone?" as it tantalizes viewers with the unconventional culinary experiment.

Opening to the vendor's street-side setup, the footage captures him adding dollops of curd and tamarind chutney atop a plate of gulab jamun. To complete the dish, he sprinkles it with pomegranate seeds, sev, and papri, before presenting the finished creation to eager customers.

Uploaded on March 23rd, the video has swiftly garnered over 10,000 views and continues to attract attention. However, it has also sparked a flurry of diverse reactions from netizens.

Among the comments, one individual straightforwardly exclaimed, "Stop," reflecting a sentiment shared by others who found the fusion dish off-putting. Another skeptic remarked, "I guess it will taste good if Gulab Jamun is not dipped in chashni [sugar syrup]," indicating a potential improvement in taste sans the syrup.

However, not all responses were negative, with some embracing the innovation. "This is a sin," one commenter declared, echoing disapproval, while another countered with enthusiasm, stating, "Sounds delicious."

In the midst of the polarizing opinions, a few users expressed their willingness to try the unconventional delicacy, with one simply remarking, "Umm… Perfect!"