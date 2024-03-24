Sculptor Arun Yogiraj carves 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, pics go viral

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, celebrated for his creation of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, unveils a smaller rendition of the deity in Ayodhya.

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, acclaimed for his creation of the Ram Lalla idol installed at Ayodhya's newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple earlier this year, has unveiled a smaller rendition of the deity in the sacred town of Ayodhya. Sharing glimpses of his latest masterpiece on social media platform X, Yogiraj expressed his joy in crafting this smaller version during his spare moments in Ayodhya.

After the selection of the main Murti of Ram lalla, I carved another small Ram lalla murti (Stone) in my free time at Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/KBO0rgXVPq — Arun Yogiraj (@yogiraj_arun) March 23, 2024

"After the selection of the main Murti of Ram lalla, I carved another small Ram lalla murti (Stone) in my free time at Ayodhya," Yogiraj conveyed while revealing the images on X. Additionally, the sculptor previously showcased the specialized tools he employed for intricately carving the statue's eyes, emphasizing the significance of craftsmanship in capturing the divine essence.

The Ram Lalla idol, standing at 51 inches tall, was meticulously crafted by Yogiraj from an azure-colored Krishna Shila (black schist), portraying Lord Ram as a five-year-old child atop a lotus. This divine representation now graces the sanctum sanctorum, or 'garbha griha,' of the newly erected Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's temple city.

Arun Yogiraj's journey into the world of sculpting took a unique path, diverging from his initial pursuit of an MBA and a corporate career to follow the legacy of his ancestors. Since 2008, he has been honing his craft, earning nationwide acclaim for his remarkable sculptures.

Among his notable works are a towering 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose situated behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate, a majestic 12-feet tall sculpture of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, and a magnificent 21-feet tall Lord Hanuman statue in Mysore.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, stands as a testament to architectural grandeur. Spanning 380 feet in length (east-west) and 250 feet in width, with a towering height of 161 feet, the temple is adorned with 392 pillars and 44 doors. Each of its three stories stands 20 feet tall, showcasing intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses, perpetuating the rich cultural heritage of the region.