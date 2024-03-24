Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj carves 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, pics go viral

Mukesh Ambani bets big on solar energy, to acquire 100% stake in these companies

Meet Indian genius, who got just 78% in Class 12, then cracked IIT-JEE at 14, his AIR was...

Watch: 2 women 'play' Holi inside Delhi Metro in viral video, DMRC reacts

IAS officer shares heartwarming video of rescued spotted deer returning to wild, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video shows elephant attacking another at packed temple event in Kerala, watch

Mukesh Ambani bets big on solar energy, to acquire 100% stake in these companies

Meet Indian genius, who got just 78% in Class 12, then cracked IIT-JEE at 14, his AIR was...

9 strong messages by Shweta Tiwari

9 birds that make nests on ground

Impact of Vitamin C deficiency on skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Nora Fatehi talks about doing comedy in Madgaon Express: 'We need more writers who write funny women' | Exclusive

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden blessed with a baby boy, couple pen heartfelt note on second child's birth: 'He is awesome'

Madgaon Express box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu directorial sees 100% growth backed by strong word of mouth

HomeViral

Viral

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj carves 'small' Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, pics go viral

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, celebrated for his creation of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, unveils a smaller rendition of the deity in Ayodhya.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 08:50 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, acclaimed for his creation of the Ram Lalla idol installed at Ayodhya's newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple earlier this year, has unveiled a smaller rendition of the deity in the sacred town of Ayodhya. Sharing glimpses of his latest masterpiece on social media platform X, Yogiraj expressed his joy in crafting this smaller version during his spare moments in Ayodhya.

"After the selection of the main Murti of Ram lalla, I carved another small Ram lalla murti (Stone) in my free time at Ayodhya," Yogiraj conveyed while revealing the images on X. Additionally, the sculptor previously showcased the specialized tools he employed for intricately carving the statue's eyes, emphasizing the significance of craftsmanship in capturing the divine essence.

The Ram Lalla idol, standing at 51 inches tall, was meticulously crafted by Yogiraj from an azure-colored Krishna Shila (black schist), portraying Lord Ram as a five-year-old child atop a lotus. This divine representation now graces the sanctum sanctorum, or 'garbha griha,' of the newly erected Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's temple city.

Arun Yogiraj's journey into the world of sculpting took a unique path, diverging from his initial pursuit of an MBA and a corporate career to follow the legacy of his ancestors. Since 2008, he has been honing his craft, earning nationwide acclaim for his remarkable sculptures.

Among his notable works are a towering 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose situated behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate, a majestic 12-feet tall sculpture of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, and a magnificent 21-feet tall Lord Hanuman statue in Mysore.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, stands as a testament to architectural grandeur. Spanning 380 feet in length (east-west) and 250 feet in width, with a towering height of 161 feet, the temple is adorned with 392 pillars and 44 doors. Each of its three stories stands 20 feet tall, showcasing intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses, perpetuating the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Farrey OTT release: When, where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri’s critically acclaimed debut on streaming

Not Kangana Ranaut, but this actress was Anurag Basu's original choice for Gangster, she was rejected because..

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

Meet actress with just 3 hits in 17 years, has 2 crore followers, MLA's daughter may contest Lok Sabha elections from...

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement