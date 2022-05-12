Pune woman sells kidney to non-existent husband for Rs 15 lakh, claims didn't get money

Ruby Hall Hospital is one of the biggest in Pune.

Pune: The Pune Police on Thursday registered a case against 15 people, including the managing trustee of Koregaon's private Ruby Hall hospital, Dr Parvet Grant, for allegedly facilitating a cash-for-kidney deal.

According to reports, a woman had donated her kidney to her husband recently at the hospital. A few days later, she accused the hospital management of reneging on its promise of giving Rs 15 lakh in exchange for the vital organ.

The police, during its investigation, found that the hospital had arranged a kidney in lieu of money. A person desperately needed a kidney for which an agent was approached. The agent allegedly found a woman willing to donate a kidney in exchange for money. Since organ trade is illegal in India, the woman was shown to be the wife of the patient through fake documents.

The FIR was registered after a government agency probed into the matter.

