Porn star Dani Daniels shares video from NZ vs Pakistan test match, leaves netizens in splits

Porn star Dani Daniels has shared a clip from the ongoing New Zealand vs Pakistan test match with an interesting caption. “Put me in coach!” the popular porn star wrote in a tweet with video from the test match shared by another Twitter user. In the video, a commentator can be heard mistakenly calling his fellow commentator and former New Zealand player, Dani Daniels instead of Danny Morrisson. The commentator instantly ratified his mistake but the trolls instantly captured video to begin a meme fest on Twitter. The video is a couple of days old, however it got viral when the porn star shared it from her official Twitter account. Dani Daniels is quite famous and she is followed by Twitter users from around the globe and with her latest tweet, she has secured a bunch of more cricket lovers in her followers list.

The video shared by Dani Daniels is surely getting attention from her fans and cricket enthusiasts from around the world and few of the replies will leave you in splits. Take a look at a few of the hilarious replies to porn star Dani Daniels tweet.

Put me in coach! https://t.co/sc5ciwTN53 — Dani Daniels (@akaDaniDaniels) January 4, 2023

When i hear Dani... its always Dani daniels in my mind — Amar R (@roccobasher) January 4, 2023

The test match between Pakistan and New Zealand is currently underway at Karachi’s National Stadium. It’s the day 4 of the match in which New Zealand scored 449 runs in its first innings that Pakistan failed to get a lead on and got all out at 408. This is the second test match of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2022-23. The first test match of the series went for a draw.