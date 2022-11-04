Plane passenger flashes, urinates on Bali to Brisbane flight

James Hughes, 72, has pled guilty to exposing his penis and urinating on a plane.

On a journey from Bali to Brisbane, a guy admitted to displaying his penis and urinating on the plane's floor as it descended.

James Hughes, 72, on Wednesday afternoon was returning from the Indonesian vacation island when, while still seated, he exposed his penis and urinated on the floor.

A statement from the Australian Federal Police stated that the New Zealander had had several small bottles of wine before the event.

After the plane landed, police officers approached him and gave him a citation for unruly conduct in public.

Hughes faced Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday and entered a guilty plea. He was handed a 12 month good behaviour bond.

Superintendent Mark Colbran, the AFP Airport Police Commander at Brisbane Airport, criticised the New Zealand guy for the despicable behaviour.

'Antisocial or illegal behaviour is unacceptable in any setting and the AFP will not tolerate it at Australia's airports,' he said.