Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

This Bollywood actor lost wife at 20, carried her body on shoulders, worked as tailor, now charges Rs 3 crore per film

8 south Indian actors invited for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya 

6 home exercises to control diabetes in winter

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

Pet tiger chases owner in luxurious UAE home, viral video stuns internet

Luxury living in the UAE takes a wild turn as a viral video surfaces, showcasing a man's pet tiger chasing him through a lavish home.

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 08:56 AM IST

In a surprising twist of modern living, the trend of keeping exotic animals as pets has gained momentum, with some individuals opting for creatures like tigers and lions to share their homes. This unconventional choice is particularly evident in places like the UAE, where opulence extends even to the selection of pets.

A recent viral video shared by Instagram user @7amodkaa has set social media abuzz, accumulating a staggering 2.1 million views. The video, shot in what appears to be a lavish home in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, captures a surreal moment as a man, seemingly unperturbed, laughs while his pet tiger engages in a wild chase after an Arab man within the expansive confines of his living room.

As the footage unfolds, the tiger successfully catches up with the man after a tumble. Fortunately, the man escapes unharmed. However, the pursuit doesn't conclude there, as the curious feline continues to chase the visibly terrified man, turning the unexpected encounter into a nail-biting spectacle.

The viral video has left netizens astonished, with many dubbing it as just another example of 'UAE things.' The incident has sparked conversations about the choices people make regarding their pets.

Online reactions vary, with some expressing concern about the well-being of the tiger. One user commented, "So wrong, does not belong here, needs his freedom. This beautiful animal is not a toy." Meanwhile, others took a more light-hearted approach, with one person noting, "Lol... the tiger just wants to play." Another user humorously remarked, "Very funny! That is definitely a Billionaires lifestyle. I just hope he has plenty of Cat food."

However, there's a more serious tone from those advocating for wildlife preservation, as one user emphasized, "These animals should not be kept as pets within a structure other than nature." 

