'Ayesha se lakh guna behtar' : Pakistani boys' epic dance to Mera Dil Ye Pukare win praises online, viral video

New Delhi: Ayesha, a Pakistani girl, began a new trend when she posted a video of herself at a wedding dancing to "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja." Many individuals have put their own spin on the now-viral dance routine. However, now another Pakistani boys raised the dance craze to a whole new level when they performed to "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" at a wedding. Their epic dance steps have grabbed the attention of the internet and you should not miss it. The short yet entertaining segment is shared on an Instagram account named @pakistani.celebrities.

In the viral clip, one can see two boys grooving engertically to the catchy beats of Lata Mangeshkar’s hit track Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding. Their killer energy drew millions of people's attention and a deafening round of applause from the netizens. Ayesha now has a rival, and we're confident you'll find yourself replaying their dance clip.

The clip was posted in January on photo sharing platform and has since garnered over 15,000 likes. Netizens were mighty impressed by Pakistani boys' performance and showered them with love and praises in the comments section. “Inho ne zayadh Acha Kiya hai wese ” reacted an individual. “IQBAL tere shaheeno ki preference he badal gyi hai. ” commented another. "inka best hai liken mashoor nahi ho saktay kuon k ladkay hain ” posted a third. “Best dance” wrote a fourth.

And, in case you need a refresher, here's the video that started it all.